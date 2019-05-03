HOME > Politics

No room for Zardari, Sharif politics in Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed

1 hour ago

There is no room for the politics of former president Asif Ali Zardari or the Sharif brothers in Pakistan anymore, said Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed. 

“[Nawaz Sharif] will surrender on May 6 or 7 and then he will approach the Lahore High Court,” he told SAMAA TV after the Supreme Court rejected the former prime minister’s petition for a bail extension in the Al-Azizia case.

The federal minister accused Shehbaz Sharif of colluding to become the opposition leader. Being in that position he found ways to leave the country, Rasheed remarked. “There are six cases against him. I don’t think he can come back,” he said. Shehbaz is currently in London.

In the petition, Nawaz’s lawyer argued that the PML-N leader can only be treated abroad because such facilities are not available in Pakistan.

“I am surprised that these people have been ruling the country since the last 40 years and they couldn’t even build hospitals for people,” said Rasheed.

