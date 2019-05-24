No need for a new province in Sindh: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that there was no need to make another province in Sindh, Radio Pakistan reported.

There will be no need for another province after a new local bodies system is introduced, PM Khan said in Karachi.

The prime minister also met PTI leaders and leaders of other parties in the Governor House and discussed the political situation in the province.

The PTI introduced a new local government system in Punjab a few weeks ago. “The city mayors will be directly elected and they will generate their own money,” PM Khan told journalists in Islamabad on May 6.

“The tehseel nazim would also be directly elected,” he said, adding that the new local government system will produce new leadership. The Local Government Bill 2019 was approved by the Punjab Assembly on April 30 through a majority vote with the opposition boycotting the session.

The mayor will choose his own cabinet, the PM said, saying the mayor of London is directly elected.

