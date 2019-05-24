HOME > Government

No need for a new province in Sindh: PM Imran Khan

37 mins ago

Photo: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that there was no need to make another province in Sindh, Radio Pakistan reported.

There will be no need for another province after a new local bodies system is introduced, PM Khan said in Karachi.

The prime minister also met PTI leaders and leaders of other parties in the Governor House and discussed the political situation in the province.

The PTI introduced a new local government system in Punjab a few weeks ago. “The city mayors will be directly elected and they will generate their own money,” PM Khan told journalists in Islamabad on May 6.

“The tehseel nazim would also be directly elected,” he said, adding that the new local government system will produce new leadership. The Local Government Bill 2019 was approved by the Punjab Assembly on April 30 through a majority vote with the opposition boycotting the session.

The mayor will choose his own cabinet, the PM said, saying the mayor of London is directly elected.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan Karachi PTI Sindh


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
VIDEO
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
video
1 day ago
 
 
 
 
 
Sattu juice, Ramazan, beat the heat, Ramazan 2019, Karachi, Karachi drinks, Sattu, KDA market, Gulshan
 
MOST READ
PPP leader Qamar Zaman's son dies in a road accident
PPP leader Qamar Zaman’s son dies in a road accident
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira's son
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Top stories of the day
Top stories of the day
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.