HOME > Government

No more ‘chai pani’ funds for ministries: Firdous Ashiq Awan

16 mins ago

The cabinet has abolished the allocation of funds for entertainment and gifts to ministries and public sector organisations.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan in a media talk on Tuesday.

The move aims to ensure judicious utilisation of public money for the welfare of the common man.

“There were some provisions in ministries and divisions, under which funds were allocated for ‘chai and pani’ (tea and water). The cabinet has formally abolished these provisions today. So now there will be no entertainment and gift funds there,” she said.

Related: PM Khan approves Rs2bn Ramazan relief package: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Besides this, the cabinet reviewed the issue of energy in depth and the power division was directed to ensure power supply during Sehr and Iftar during Ramazan, Awan said. She said the cabinet ratified the ECC decisions of the previous meeting.

She said at least 30,000 seminaries will be brought into the mainstream by the government and their source of funding will be monitored.

Awan clarified that the education ministry would be associating itself with the madrassas and not bringing it under the control of the education ministry. She said these 30,000 seminaries will be linked with the ministry and act independently.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
cabinet Firdous Ashiq Awan latest


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store
Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan's first locally manufactured cars
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan’s first locally manufactured cars
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to 'eat pork, drink alcohol'
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to ‘eat pork, drink alcohol’
ECC approves Rs9 increase in petrol price
ECC approves Rs9 increase in petrol price
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.