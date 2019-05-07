No more ‘chai pani’ funds for ministries: Firdous Ashiq Awan

The cabinet has abolished the allocation of funds for entertainment and gifts to ministries and public sector organisations.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan in a media talk on Tuesday.

The move aims to ensure judicious utilisation of public money for the welfare of the common man.

“There were some provisions in ministries and divisions, under which funds were allocated for ‘chai and pani’ (tea and water). The cabinet has formally abolished these provisions today. So now there will be no entertainment and gift funds there,” she said.

Besides this, the cabinet reviewed the issue of energy in depth and the power division was directed to ensure power supply during Sehr and Iftar during Ramazan, Awan said. She said the cabinet ratified the ECC decisions of the previous meeting.

She said at least 30,000 seminaries will be brought into the mainstream by the government and their source of funding will be monitored.

Awan clarified that the education ministry would be associating itself with the madrassas and not bringing it under the control of the education ministry. She said these 30,000 seminaries will be linked with the ministry and act independently.

