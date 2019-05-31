HOME > News

No loadshedding in Karachi on Eid: KE

59 mins ago

File photo: AFP

The K-Electric announced on Friday that there won’t be any power load-shedding in Karachi during Eid holidays.

The field staff of K-Electric will be working during Eid holidays, a spokesperson for the power company said.

It told people to contact the K-Electric on 118 if there is any fault in their areas.

The federal government had announced Eidul Fitr holidays from June 4 to 7 (Tuesday to Friday).

The holidays were announced by the interior ministry in a notification. Eid is likely to be celebrated in Pakistan on June 5.

 
TOPICS:
K Electric Karachi ke


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.