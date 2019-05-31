No loadshedding in Karachi on Eid: KE

The K-Electric announced on Friday that there won’t be any power load-shedding in Karachi during Eid holidays.

The field staff of K-Electric will be working during Eid holidays, a spokesperson for the power company said.

It told people to contact the K-Electric on 118 if there is any fault in their areas.

The federal government had announced Eidul Fitr holidays from June 4 to 7 (Tuesday to Friday).

The holidays were announced by the interior ministry in a notification. Eid is likely to be celebrated in Pakistan on June 5.