No credit to PML-N for ending load-shedding: power minister

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan said on Friday that credit did not go to the PML-N government for ending load-shedding in the country as the past government left behind an unpaid circular debt of Rs650 billion.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said the previous government did not enhance the power tariff despite NEPRA’s determination to win the general elections and continued power supply to loss making feeders resulted in the piling up of Rs200 billion in dues.

He said currently, there was zero load-shedding on 8,790 feeders during sehri and iftari and around 80% feeders have been completely cleared of power theft.

He said an additional revenue of Rs81 billion was generated through recovery from the private sector during October, 2018 to April, 2019. The minister said that no concession would be given to power pilferers and the circular debt would be zero by December, 2020.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.