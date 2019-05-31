HOME > Local

Nine-year-old killed after two groups clash in Karachi

2 hours ago

A nine-year-old boy was shot dead during a skirmish between two groups over parking in Karachi’s Kemari.

A fight broke out in Sikandarabad over a parking issue. Two groups opened fire at each other over parking a rickshaw.

The boy, Yaseen, was killed in the ensuing gun fight. His body was taken to Jinnah Hospital.

According to the boy’s uncle, armed men kept firing even while they were taking him to the hospital.

The police arrested two men.

