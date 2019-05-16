Nine suspected militants killed in Mastung

Nine suspected terrorists were killed and four security forces personnel injured in a Counter-Terrorism Department operation in Balochistan’s Mastung on Thursday.

The raid was conducted in the Qabo Mehran area.

According to CTD officials, the search operation has been completed in the area. The bodies of the suspected militants have been shifted to Civil Hospital, Quetta.

CTD said that a huge quantity of arms and ammunition were seized from the possession of the terrorists. A CTD official said a large consignment of arms and ammunition were recovered, including a suicide jacket and Kalashnikov.

Mastung is considered to be one of the sensitive areas of Balochistan. Security forces have conducted operations in the province against militants in the past as well.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.