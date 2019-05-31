Friday, May 31, 2019 | 25 Ramadhan, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
TRENDING NOW
Kidnapped Karachi woman recovered after being sold for Rs230,000
‘Eid is on June 5, even if Ruet-e-Hilal Committee disagrees’
Former Sindh law minister wants medical facilities at Pakistani airports
Chaos in the National Assembly as tempers and fists fly
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Local
Nine shops gutted in Okara fire
Javed Sikandar
16 mins ago
Losses worth millions of rupees incurred
Nine shops were gutted early Friday morning after a fire erupted in the main market of Okara's Haveli Lakha.
The shop owners incurred losses worth millions of rupees.
The rescue team couldn't reach the site on time because of the narrow lanes at the market. Power was shut down.
Related: 10 stores gutted after fire engulfs bazaar
Three fire trucks doused the fire after two hours.
The rescue teams said that it seemed the fire broke out because of short-circuiting.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
Fire
okara
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
RELATED STORIES
Shopkeepers in Okara beat up women caught stealing cloth
1 day ago
1 day ago
Fire breaks out in boiler at Faisalabad processing mill
6 days ago
6 days ago
Trailer transporting cotton catches fire
1 week ago
1 week ago
Okara fire, trucks, main market, Haveli Lakha, short circuiting
MOST READ
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
ABOUT US
ANCHOR PROFILES
COMMENT POLICY
ONLINE ADVERTISING
CONTACT US
FEEDBACK
RSS MOBILE APPS
FAQ'S
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.