Nine shops gutted in Okara fire

16 mins ago
Losses worth millions of rupees incurred



Nine shops were gutted early Friday morning after a fire erupted in the main market of Okara's Haveli Lakha. 

The shop owners incurred losses worth millions of rupees.

The rescue team couldn't reach the site on time because of the narrow lanes at the market. Power was shut down.

Three fire trucks doused the fire after two hours.

The rescue teams said that it seemed the fire broke out because of short-circuiting.

