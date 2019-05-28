NICs made mandatory for train travel

If you are travelling by train this Eid, make sure you book your ticket on your CNIC, the Pakistan Railways has warned.

Tickets will only be issued on CNICs and they have to match, said the Pakistan Railways commercial department. If a ticket and CNIC do not match the ticket will be considered invalid.

A railway’s spokesperson said that their commercial department officials will be on board the trains and anyone caught traveling without valid tickets can be fined.

