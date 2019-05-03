Nawaz’s illness is an excuse to travel abroad: Firdous Ashiq

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan believes former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s illness is an excuse to go to London.

“As per my knowledge, he was not admitted in the hospital for even a day after he was released on bail,” she said during a press conference on Friday.

Pakistan’s top court had approved Nawaz’s bail on March 26 on medical grounds for six weeks in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference. The court said that Nawaz will have to surrender after six weeks. His bail expires on May 7.

Awan said she got to know from the media that the court has rejected Nawaz’s request to go to London for medical treatment, adding that he did not show any concern for his health during the six-week period.

“When he was given an opportunity by the court to look after his health, he was protecting his family and involved in other activities,” she said.

Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in jail on December 24 last year. He was serving the sentence at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail before he was granted bail.

‘Propaganda of misguiding people will no longer work’

Awan thinks that people will no longer be misguided by the Sharif brothers and their actions.

She questioned how the Sharif brothers will be able to convince the public if they weren’t able to persuade the court. “Because courts work on laws and people judge others by their real faces,” she added.

The opposition’s statements have been proven false by Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said.

“PM Khan’s statement was true regarding Shahbaz Sharif, that any person who is involved in corrupt activities should not be nominated as the Public Accounts Committee’s chairman,” she said.

“Shahbaz is roaming the streets of London and having the time of his life but whenever NAB intervenes, the excuse of illness comes in,” she claimed.

