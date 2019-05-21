HOME > News

Nawaz’s plea seeking release from jail to be heard today

3 hours ago

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif once again approached the Islamabad High Court seeking suspension of his sentence in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

His petition will be taken up today (Tuesday) by a two-judge IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The three-time former premier was jailed at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail after an accountability court sentenced him to seven years after convicting him in the case.

Related: Nawaz Sharif reaches Kot Lakhpat jail

He has petitioned for sentence suspension on the basis of his deteriorating health.

Nawaz’s lawyer has submitted his medical reports with the petition too.

According to the petition, all doctors have said that Nawaz’s condition is quite critical. A medical board said that he is suffering from various diseases that can prove to be fatal too.

TOPICS:
Al Azizia bail Court Nawaz Sharif


