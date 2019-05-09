HOME > News

Nawaz Sharif likely to spend Eid in jail

2 hours ago

The hearing of Al-Azizia Steel Mills case has been adjourned till June 19, which means that former premier Nawaz Sharif is likely to spend Eid in jail. 

The Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing of Nawaz’s appeal against his sentencing in the case on Thursday. Nawaz is challenging the seven-year sentence he was handed in the case.

He is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail after his bail expired.

Khawaja Harris, Nawaz’s lawyer, informed the court that some record paper boxes are ready and some aren’t. We want to examine the records properly first, he said, asking the court to set the hearing for after Eid.

