Nawaz Sharif headed back to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail

Former Nawaz Sharif will head back to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail as his bail expires today (Tuesday).

On May 3, the Supreme Court rejected Nawaz’s request to travel abroad for medical treatment. His legal team also filed a request to extend his bail, which was also rejected. He was granted six weeks of bail to get medical treatment, which expires on Tuesday, May 7. The three-time former premier was jailed at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail after an accountability court sentenced him to seven years after convicting him in the Al-Azizia case.

Nawaz is expected to be accompanied to the prison by his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

It is very difficult for a daughter to drop her father to the prison and for a father to go to the jail holding his daughter’s hand, Maryam tweeted Monday night. She said that she will still go because their mission is much bigger than the relationship between a father and his daughter.

The PML-N has announced to hold a rally to show support for Nawaz Sharif.

SAMAA TV reported that PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz has told party workers to bring as people as they can to the rally if they want to secure a party ticket. He told them this during a meeting in Lahore.

