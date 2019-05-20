HOME > News

Nawaz Sharif approaches court once again seeking suspension of sentence

2 hours ago

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has once again approached the Islamabad High Court seeking suspension of his sentence in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

The three-time former premier was jailed at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail after an accountability court sentenced him to seven years after convicting him in the case.

He has petitioned for sentence suspension on the basis of his deteriorating health.

Nawaz’s lawyer has submitted his medical reports with the petition too.

According to the petition, all doctors have said that Nawaz’s condition is quite critical. A medical board said that he is suffering from various diseases that can prove to be fatal too.

