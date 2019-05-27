Nawaz issued notice in Pakpattan shrine land case

The Supreme Court issued on Monday a notice to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Pakpattan shrine land case.

He is accused of illegally transferring 8,000 kanals of the Auqaf department’s land to Dewan Ghulam Qutab during his tenure as Punjab chief minister in 1985.

The court has issued notices to Pakpattan shrine’s dewan, the Punjab Auqaf secretary and NAB vice-chairperson Hussain Asghar as well. Asghar was heading the investigating team formed in the case.

A three-member bench will hear the case on June 18.

On January 15, a report presented by the investigating team, formed on December 13, 2018, said that Nawaz misused his authority to illegally allot the land.

“The CM, in the presence of judicial orders by the courts of the district and sessions judge Sahiwal and Honorable Lahore High Court, had no authority to pass the directions in contradiction with these orders and hence it was clearly misuse/abuse of powers. The then CM is fully responsible for this lapse,” the report said.

On December 4, 2018 Nawaz told the court that JITs cannot be trusted. “I didn’t have a good experience with JITs before,” he said, referring to the JIT formed to investigate the Panama Leaks case against him. Following its investigation, Nawaz was disqualified as the country’s premier and had to step down.

“The case is 32 years old. I don’t even remember it,” he had told the court. “I will tell you the case’s background. The case has been filed by those who claim ownership of the Auqaf department’s land,” said the chief justice. Even the high court said that the land belonged to the Auqaf department.

