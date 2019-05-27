HOME > News

Nawaz issued notice in Pakpattan shrine land case

2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The Supreme Court issued on Monday a notice to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Pakpattan shrine land case. 

He is accused of illegally transferring 8,000 kanals of the Auqaf department’s land to Dewan Ghulam Qutab during his tenure as Punjab chief minister in 1985.

The court has issued notices to Pakpattan shrine’s dewan, the Punjab Auqaf secretary and NAB vice-chairperson Hussain Asghar as well. Asghar was heading the investigating team formed in the case.

A three-member bench will hear the case on June 18.

Related: Nawaz ‘illegally’ allotted land in Pakpattan shrine case, JIT head tells court

On January 15, a report presented by the investigating team, formed on December 13, 2018, said that Nawaz misused his authority to illegally allot the land.

“The CM, in the presence of judicial orders by the courts of the district and sessions judge Sahiwal and Honorable Lahore High Court, had no authority to pass the directions in contradiction with these orders and hence it was clearly misuse/abuse of powers. The then CM is fully responsible for this lapse,” the report said.

On December 4, 2018 Nawaz told the court that JITs cannot be trusted. “I didn’t have a good experience with JITs before,” he said, referring to the JIT formed to investigate the Panama Leaks case against him. Following its investigation, Nawaz was disqualified as the country’s premier and had to step down.

Related: SC summons Nawaz in Pakpattan shrine land case 

“The case is 32 years old. I don’t even remember it,” he had told the court. “I will tell you the case’s background. The case has been filed by those who claim ownership of the Auqaf department’s land,” said the chief justice. Even the high court said that the land belonged to the Auqaf department.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Nawaz Sharif pakpattan shrine case Supreme Court


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
VIDEO
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
video
4 days ago
 
 
 
 
 
Sattu juice, Ramazan, beat the heat, Ramazan 2019, Karachi, Karachi drinks, Sattu, KDA market, Gulshan
 
MOST READ
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.