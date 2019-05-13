HOME > Government

‘National interests, public rights to be protected at any cost’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the government will protect the national interest as well as the rights of people at any cost.

Chairing a briefing held to apprise the parliamentarians of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and coalition parties on the country’s economic condition as well as the government’s policies for economic stability, he said the government was taking solid measures to put the national economy on the right track.

“The Pakistani authorities and the IMF team have reached a staff-level agreement on economic policies that could be supported by a 39-month extended fund arrangement for about $6 billion. This agreement is subject to IMF management approval and to approval by the executive board, subject to the timely implementation of prior actions and confirmation of international partners’ financial commitments,” the monetary fund said in a statement on Sunday.

The prime minister said national and public interests were dearer to him than political ones. The reforms committed by the PTI would be implemented.

He advised the lawmakers to address public issues and strive to provide maximum relief to the people in their respective constituencies, particularly during Ramazan.

Besides the government’s negotiations with the IMF, PM Khan also apprised the lawmakers about the assets declarations bill proposed by the government.

 

