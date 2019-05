An oil tanker overturned on the National Highway in Bahawalpur on Sunday, causing the road to be sealed.

The oil tanker was carrying 40,000 litres of oil. The oil spilled on the road.

The accident occurred near the Shareefabad stop.

The Motorway police have sealed the road on both sides and are working to right the tanker.

