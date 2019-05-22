HOME > News

Nashwa’s family to take back case against hospital after agreement

3 hours ago

The family of Nashwa Ali has agreed to take back their case against Karachi’s Darul Sehat Hospital after reaching an agreement on Wednesday. 

Nine-month-old Nashwa passed away on April 22 after being administered an incorrect dose of drugs at the hospital on April 7. She suffered brain damage as a result.

Her father, Qaiser Ali, has even submitted a statement before the police too.

According to the agreement, the hospital will contribute Rs5 million to Nashwa Fund every year. The fund will give scholarships to cover education expenses of two women students.

The hospital has agreed to build a ward in the children’s wing and name it after Nashwa.

The agreement even says that the hospital administration will accept their negligence on media.

Ali was very vocal about the hospital’s negligence in the case and even staged a protest in Karachi. He even asked for the arrest of hospital’s owners, Amir Chishti and Ali Farhan. Both are currently out on bail.

