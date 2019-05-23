HOME > News

NAB’s only responsibility is not making cases, says top judge

1 hour ago

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa expressed his displeasure with the performance of Pakistan’s accountability bureau while hearing its review applications against the acquittal of two people.

The court dismissed both the petitions. One was filed against the acquittal of a man, Attaullah, who was working as a cashier for National Bank and other against former DSP Jahan Khan.

Attaullah was acquitted by a court in a corruption case four years ago. Khan, on the other hand, was acquitted by the Lahore High Court.

Justice Khosa said that NAB should submit evidence in the case file. The inquiry against Khan started in 2001 and NAB stills want to investigate him. The suspect is being dragged since the last 19 years, said the top judge. “Who will compensate him for this?”

The way NAB has been treating its cases is causing people mental pressure, he remarked.

“NAB is not only responsible for making the case and phakar dhakar [cash and push],” he said.

Speaking about Khan’s case, the judge remarked that a person who earns more than Rs0.1 million every month can have assets worth Rs4 million, the judge said. NAB should be fined in this case, he added.

