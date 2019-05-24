NAB wants Shehbaz Sharif’s name back on the ECL

NAB has petitioned the Supreme Court to put Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif’s name back on the Exit Control List.

It wants the top court to overturn the Lahore High Court’s decision to remove his name from the list.

In its petition submitted to the top court on Friday, NAB argued that the Lahore High Court’s verdict wasn’t right. It had ruled that placing Shehbaz’s name on the ECL infringed on his fundamental rights but it never mentioned which rights were being infringed upon.

The bureau argued that Shehbaz’s son Salman had already fled the country. Salman is also accused in a corruption case alongside his father.

NAB expressed fears that Shehbaz will flee abroad.

