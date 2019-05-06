HOME > News

NAB to file a reference against Aleem Khan, court told 

2 hours ago

NAB says that it has enough evidence to file a reference against PTI leader Aleem Khan. 

The accountability bureau’s prosecutor told the Lahore High Court this during a hearing on Khan’s bail petition.

He is being investigated in a corruption case.

Khan’s lawyer said his client should be granted bail till the investigation has been completed.

The court ordered NAB to submit its report by Monday (May 13).

Khan is being investigated for owning more assets than his known sources of income. He has also been accused of opening offshore companies in the UK and the UAE from 2005 to 2006.

He was arrested on February 6.

