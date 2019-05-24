NAB terms TV channel story about chairperson ‘baseless propaganda’

The National Accountability Bureau has termed News One’s story about NAB chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal baseless and propaganda based on lies.

The channel aired a video and an alleged conversation between an unnamed woman and the NAB chairperson in which inappropriate remarks have been made at various points.

However, shortly after, the channel took down the news calling parts of the report contrary to evidence.

NAB, in its statement, said that this is the work of a blackmailer group that wanted to damage the reputation of the bureau and its chairperson.

“Despite all pressure and blackmailing by the group, the bureau not only arrested two members of the group but also approved a reference,” the statement read.

The bureau also claimed that there are 42 FIRs registered against the group in different parts of the country. The group has been accused of blackmailing people by impersonating FIA and NAB officials, kidnapping for ransom and defrauding the public. NAB claimed that they have evidence against the group.

“The report was an attempt to blackmail the bureau and get away with the reference,” the statement read, adding that the leader of the gang is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

PML-N wants a parliamentary committee to investigate

PML-N senior vice president and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that his party won’t become part of the NAB chairperson’s audio and video recordings issue.

The woman who recorded the video was under NAB’s custody and got bail, said Abbasi, adding that if someone has misused the power of their office, it’s a serious concern.

The situation has become even more serious after the NAB chairperson called the audio/video baseless.

He demanded that under the National Assembly rules, a special committee should be formed to look into the issue. The committee should decide who all is involved, he said, adding that the party is in contact with other political parties and Khawaja Asif will present a resolution in this regard.

