NAB summons Malik Riaz on May 15

Pakistan’s accountability bureau has summoned businessman Malik Riaz, founder of Bahria Town, on May 15 (Wednesday).

NAB is investigating him in an inquiry pertaining to the Joint Venture Opal 225 case. He has been accused of illegally acquiring land for the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi and using fake bank accounts to carry out transactions.

Riaz has been directed to bring the relevant documents with him to the bureau’s office in Rawalpindi.

Twenty-two inquiries are being conducted by NAB in the fake accounts case. Many Sindh politicians such as PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah are being investigated too.

