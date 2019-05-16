HOME > News

NAB summons Bilawal on May 17 in Park Lane case

May 14 , 2019

The National Accountability Bureau has asked PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to appear before the anti-graft body on May 17 in the Park Lane case.

He has been summoned to the NAB Old Headquarters in Rawalpindi. This is the second time he will appear before NAB in the case.

Bilawal and his father Asif Ali Zardari jointly own the Park Lane Estate company, which is a Karachi-based real estate firm. The anti-graft watchdog had initiated an inquiry against them on charges that they illegally transferred forest land to the firm in collusion with some government officials.

 
