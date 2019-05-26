NAB files reference against two people for blackmailing chairperson

NAB has filed a reference against a man and a woman for blackmailing its chairperson by releasing video and audio clips of him.

The reference has been filed in the accountability court against a couple for blackmailing Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and well as six other people. In the reference, it was stated that the couple obtained Rs24.4 million from people using fraudulent means.

NAB says it is in possession of the statements of 36 witnesses against the couple and six complaints have been filed against them.

The court has issued them a notice for June 17 and summoned the investigation officer in the case.

The issue surrounds audio and video clips that surfaced and were aired by a private news channel in which a person purported to be the NAB chairperson was heard making inappropriate remarks. NAB has denied that the man’s voice heard in the clips is Justice (retd) Iqbal’s.

The PML-N has called for a parliamentary committee to be formed to investigate the matter. It submitted a notice in the Punjab Assembly, alleging that PM House is behind the conspiracy.

It wants the NAB chairperson and Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear before the committee to explain their positions.

