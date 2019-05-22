NAB denies chairperson made remarks about politicians’ corruption

NAB has denied that the bureau’s chairperson, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, gave an interview to any journalist.

A column published on May 17 by Javed Chaudhry claimed that Iqbal made allegations of corruption against political figures, sparking outrage among political leaders. Former president Asif Ali Zardari said the PPP will take action against the chairperson for discussing ongoing corruption references while PML-N Senior Vice-President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi questioned his impartiality.

But the NAB spokesperson denied that Iqbal had even spoken to the journalist. He said the statements attributed to him aren’t correct. The person who wrote that column made it up, he claimed.

He denied that the chairperson discussed individuals and ongoing cases. The spokesperson said NAB had addressed this before as well. The bureau will continue doing its job, he asserted, adding that politicians calling the NAB Ordinance a ‘black law’ should remember it was enacted by Parliament.

