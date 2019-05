NAB’s Sukkur branch arrested on Friday the owner of a flour mill for embezzling wheat worth Rs400 million outside the Sindh High Court in Karachi.

Hiresh Kumar was at the court for a hearing of his bail plea.

Kumar had borrowed the wheat from the government and later claimed it went missing from his private warehouse. He did not pay back the loan.

NAB is investigating two cases against him.

