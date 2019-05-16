HOME > News

NAB approves reference against Agha Siraj Durrani

May 15 , 2019

The National Accountability Bureau has approved filing of three references including one against Sindh Assembly Speaker and PPP leader Agha Siraj Durrani.

Durrani has been accused of misusing his authority to create illegal assets. NAB said that Durrani caused a loss of Rs1.6billion to the national exchequer.

The decision to file the references was taken during a meeting of the NAB executive board at the bureau’s headquarter in Islamabad. The meeting was headed by NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

During the meeting, the executive board also approved 12 inquiries, including one against the former federal minister for housing and works Akram Khan Durrani.​

 
TOPICS:
agha siraj durrani Akram Khan durrani NAB


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Agha Siraj Durrani, Asif Ali Zardari, Akram Khan Durrani, NAB, accountability, PPP corruption, Sindh corruption
 
MOST READ
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
IMF programme will choke Pakistan's economic growth: expert
IMF programme will choke Pakistan’s economic growth: expert
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.