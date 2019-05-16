NAB approves reference against Agha Siraj Durrani

The National Accountability Bureau has approved filing of three references including one against Sindh Assembly Speaker and PPP leader Agha Siraj Durrani.

Durrani has been accused of misusing his authority to create illegal assets. NAB said that Durrani caused a loss of Rs1.6billion to the national exchequer.

The decision to file the references was taken during a meeting of the NAB executive board at the bureau’s headquarter in Islamabad. The meeting was headed by NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

During the meeting, the executive board also approved 12 inquiries, including one against the former federal minister for housing and works Akram Khan Durrani.​