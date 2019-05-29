HOME > Global

My husband is a Taliban sympathiser, says former US hostage

46 mins ago

File photo: Twitter

Caitlan Coleman, the American woman who was released along with her husband Joshua Boyle by the Taliban in 2017, revealed that her husband was actually a “Taliban sympathizer”.

In an interview, she told ABC News that Boyle gave her “no choice” but to accompany him to Afghanistan.

The couple was captured by Afghan Taliban in Ghazni province in 2012.

Coleman said that her husband subjected her to years of “extreme” abuse during their captivity in Pakistan.

“Not only was it psychological, it was physical, it was sexual,” she told ABC News. “I was actually more afraid of him than of the captors.”

The ABC News said that it sent questions to Boyle’s criminal defense attorney Lawrence Greenspon and he declined to comment.

TOPICS:
Afghanistan Caitlan Coleman Joshua Boyle Pakistan Taliban


