Muslims face tight Ramazan curbs in Xinjiang

Muslims are not being allowed to fast in Xinjiang.

Chinese authorities see fasting as a “sign of extremism” in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (Xinjiang), Amnesty International reported.

Xinjiang region is home to the mostly Muslim Uighur minority.

Open or even private displays of religious affiliation – including growing an “abnormal” beard, wearing a veil or headscarf, regular prayer, fasting or avoidance of alcohol – are categorised as “signs of extremism” in some locations.

Any of these can land you in one of Xinjiang’s internment camps, which the government calls “transformation-through-education centres” and are reportedly arbitrarily detaining up to 1 million people.

Numerous counties in Xinjiang have posted notices on government websites in recent years, stating that primary and secondary school students and Communist Party members were not permitted to observe Ramadan.

Mass internment and surveillance have intensified in recent years, but Muslim religious and cultural practices have long been discouraged in the region.

Gulzire, a Uyghur woman from Yining, in Xinjiang’s northwest, said that when she was attending high school in in the early 2000s, her teachers urged students not to fast because they needed good nutrition to prepare for their public exams.

Some students fasted anyway and stayed in the classroom to rest during lunch instead of going home or going to the canteen to eat.

When Gulzire left Xinjiang to study in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen in 2006, she was pleasantly surprised by the openness she found there. During religious festivals, Shenzhen University would bus Gulzire and her Xinjiang friends to the mosque or to other religious and cultural events.

Things took a turn for the worse in the summer of 2009. Inter-ethnic violence in Urumqi, Xinjang’s capital, left nearly 200 dead. In response, a much stronger military and security presence was deployed throughout Xinjiang, stoking even more tension.

This Ramazan, many Muslims in Xinjiang are separated from their loved ones – some are missing, while others are known to be in internment camps.

Radio Free Asia journalist Gulchehra Hoja left China 18 years ago. It was only after she moved to the United States that she was finally able to fully observe Ramazan. Speaking of her time in Xinjiang, she said:

“I remember only elderly people like my grandma were fasting and making dua (prayer) asking Allah to forgive her children for not fasting. Now it’s my turn to continue to pray for my family and the entire Uyghur people.”

This article was originally published by Amnesty International