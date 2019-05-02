Musharraf ‘ashamed’ of not attending court hearings: lawyer

Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf is “ashamed” of not being able to attend court hearings, his lawyer Salman Safdar told a special bench on Thursday.

The special court was directed by the Supreme Court to announce its verdict in the high treason case against Musharraf if he fails to appear before it on May 2.

Musharraf has requested the court to adjourn the hearing until after Ramazan. The petition says that Musharraf is sick and medical certificates have been attached with it.

The court has been asked to give him “reasonable time” to appear physically in court and record his statement, according to Section 342 (power to examine the accused) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Musharraf was expected to return on May 1. “He couldn’t travel because of his health,” Safdar said. He can’t even speak properly, he said.

“I visited him in Dubai recently,” said the lawyer, adding that the former president is willing to record his statement via Skype.

The petition has been challenged by the prosecutor. “Just when the verdict was expected to be announced, Musharraf fell sick,” said the prosecutor.

Justice Tahira Safdar asked the prosecutor whether he thinks Musharraf isn’t sick. “I can’t challenge anyone’s medical certificate,” he replied.

The court ruled that the verdict will be announced after Ramazan and adjourned the case till June 12.

Musharraf was indicted in a high treason case in March 2014 for suspending the Constitution in 2007. In 2016, he left to seek medical treatment in Dubai and hasn’t returned since.

