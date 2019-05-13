HOME > Politics

Mushahidullah thinks Faisal Javed is a total ‘chick’

9 mins ago

Harsh words were exchanged between PML-N’s Mushahidullah Khan and PTI’s Faisal Javed in the Senate on Monday.

The PML-N senator went on to call Javed a “chooza” (chick) and “bacha” (newborn) after the latter started taunting him.

Khan remarked that the PTI leaders have turned everything into a joke. “They start making noises every time someone tries to speak,” he remarked.

 These people are ruining the Senate’s ambiance, he said.

Following the session, Khan expunged objectionable words from the proceeding’s record.

