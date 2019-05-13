Mushahidullah thinks Faisal Javed is a total ‘chick’

Harsh words were exchanged between PML-N’s Mushahidullah Khan and PTI’s Faisal Javed in the Senate on Monday.

The PML-N senator went on to call Javed a “chooza” (chick) and “bacha” (newborn) after the latter started taunting him.

Khan remarked that the PTI leaders have turned everything into a joke. “They start making noises every time someone tries to speak,” he remarked.

Related: Watch: Mushahid accuses Zardari of signing a ‘new NRO’

These people are ruining the Senate’s ambiance, he said.

Following the session, Khan expunged objectionable words from the proceeding’s record.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.