Moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia

The Ramazan crescent was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening, hence Ramazan will begin on May 6 (Monday) and May 5 will be Shabaan 29.

The crescent – as predicted – is likely to be spotted on May 5 (Sunday).

Ramazan will begin on May 6 in the UAE too. As per government policy, UAE follows Saudi’s official announcement.

Moon observers in Saudi Arabia said that there was no sight of the Ramazan crescent on Saturday, Arab News reported.

#BREAKING: #Ramadan2019 will start on Monday May 6 after Saudi moon observers say no sight of crescent https://t.co/XRELitbl8F pic.twitter.com/UoXkWl1yOM — Arab News (@arabnews) May 4, 2019

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court had called on its citizens and residents to inform the nearest court if they spot the Ramadan crescent with the naked eye or through binoculars on Saturday, May 4.

