Reports have come in that MNA Mohsin Dawar has been arrested.

SAMAA Digital could not independently confirm the news.

According to security forces sources, Dawar was arrested in North Waziristan over what the ISPR claims was an attack on the Kharqamar check post in North Waziristan on Sunday.

The MNA will reportedly be presented in court where the arresting authorities will ask for his remand.

