HOME > Entertainment

Mogambo khush hua: Is Roman Reigns an Amrish Puri fan?

8 mins ago

It looks like WWE wrestlers love India’s Bollywood and to prove that the US-based wrestling company shared a video on its Twitter account.

“Mogambo khush hua,” said Roman Reigns in a hilarious imitation of the iconic Hindi dialogue by late Indian villain Amrish Puri.

“Basanti in kutto kay saamnay mat naachna,” is another dialogue from Amitabh Bachchan’s movie Sholay, which appears to be a favourite line of the WWE celebrities.

WWE superstars Kurt Angle, Nikki Bella, Seth Rollins, Mark Henry and Stephanie McMahon also read out popular dialogues from Indian movies in the video.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Kurt Angle Roman Reigns Seth Rollins wwe


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
10 killed in blast outside Lahore's Data Darbar
10 killed in blast outside Lahore’s Data Darbar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store
Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan's first locally manufactured cars
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan’s first locally manufactured cars
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.