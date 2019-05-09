Mogambo khush hua: Is Roman Reigns an Amrish Puri fan?

It looks like WWE wrestlers love India’s Bollywood and to prove that the US-based wrestling company shared a video on its Twitter account.

“Mogambo khush hua,” said Roman Reigns in a hilarious imitation of the iconic Hindi dialogue by late Indian villain Amrish Puri.

“Basanti in kutto kay saamnay mat naachna,” is another dialogue from Amitabh Bachchan’s movie Sholay, which appears to be a favourite line of the WWE celebrities.

WWE superstars Kurt Angle, Nikki Bella, Seth Rollins, Mark Henry and Stephanie McMahon also read out popular dialogues from Indian movies in the video.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.