Mob beats up two men accused of robbery in Faisalabad

Two alleged dacoits were beaten by people on Faisalabad’s Millat Road after they robbed a man outside an ATM on Friday.

At 12:00 PM, they robbed Rs50,000 from a man on gunpoint, who had just come out of the ATM. They ran from the scene and fired shots into the air. People caught the men and beat them.

The cash and a pistol were recovered from the men. The police arrived and took them in custody.

Related: Kidnapped Karachi woman recovered after being sold for Rs230,000

Many banks and commercial buildings are located on Millat Road.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.