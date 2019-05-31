HOME > News

Mob beats up two men accused of robbery in Faisalabad

1 hour ago

Two alleged dacoits were beaten by people on Faisalabad’s Millat Road after they robbed a man outside an ATM on Friday.

At 12:00 PM, they robbed Rs50,000 from a man on gunpoint, who had just come out of the ATM. They ran from the scene and fired shots into the air. People caught the men and beat them.

The cash and a pistol were recovered from the men. The police arrived and took them in custody.

Related: Kidnapped Karachi woman recovered after being sold for Rs230,000

Many banks and commercial buildings are located on Millat Road.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
dacoits Faisalabad


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Man dies in police custody
1 day ago
1 day ago
Two policemen injured in firing
2 days ago
2 days ago
Fire breaks out in boiler at Faisalabad processing mill
6 days ago
6 days ago
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Millat Road, Faisalabad, FSD, dacoits, beat robber, robbers
 
MOST READ
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.