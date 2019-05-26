MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports

Three people have been reported killed and 10 injured in an exchange of fire at a North Waziristan check post. MNA Ali Wazir along with eight men have been arrested.

According to the ISPR, the incident involved a group led by Mohsin Javed and Ali Wazir at the Kharqamar check post in Boyya, North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday morning.

The ISPR said a group led by Mohsin Javed and Ali Wazir assaulted the Kharqamar check post. The ISPR said that the group wanted to exert pressure for the release of a suspected terrorist facilitator arrested the other day. “Troops at the check post exercised maximum restraint in the face of provocation and direct firing on the post,” said the ISPR. “Mohsin Javed is at large after inciting the crowd.”

There was firing and five soldiers were reported among the injured. The injured have been evacuated to an army hospital. The incident took place at 9:30am some 10km from Miranshah.

Samaa Digital could not independently verify what happened.

For their part, Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir along with other supporters said they were going to participate in a protest against an operation in Khar Kamar area of Datta Khel tehsil of North Waziristan. According to Mohsin Dawar, the rally was stopped at Khar Kamar check post. The rally participants outnumbered the soldiers there and managed to pass.

Dawar said that they heard aerial firing when they crossed the check post and reached the ground where local supporters had set up a protest camp.

The aerial firing was followed by straight gunshots that hit the participants of the rally creating panic and everyone started running, said Dawar. At least two dozen supporters were injured, including Dawar. Ali Wazir and other leaders were taken from the spot and a curfew was imposed.

This is a developing story.