The body of a nine-year-old child was found from a field two days after he went missing in Nowshera. Police have initiated an investigation after lodging an FIR.

The boy went to his grandmother’s house over his vacations in Pabi and went missing. The family looked for him everywhere but he wasn’t found.

The child was strangled to death, according to the police. A team has been formed to arrest the culprits.

