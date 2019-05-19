HOME > News

Missed this week’s top stories? Read our quick roundup

SAMAA Digital has put together a roundup of the most important stories from the last week.

Pakistan’s top stories

  • The dollar touched Rs150 in the open market on May 17. This is its highest-ever rate against the rupee. It is being sold at Rs149 in the interbank market. At the same time, the KSE-100 Index dropped by 965 points to its lowest level in three years and four months.
  • Pakistanis who wish to turn black money white were given till June 30 to take part in the government’s amnesty scheme.
  • No oil and gas reserves have been found in offshore drilling off the Karachi coast, petroleum ministry officials said May 18. The process of drilling has been stopped at Kekra-1. On the other hand, reserves were discovered in OGDCL’s exploratory cum appraisal Mangrio Well 1, which is located in Tando Muhammad Khan district, Sindh.
  • PPP leader Qamar Zaman’s son, Usama Qamar, died in a road accident on May 15. His car crashed into a tree while he was on his way to Islamabad.

  • England beat Pakistan in dead rubber fifth ODI on May 19. Victory saw England complete a 4-0 series win — the first match was washed out — in their last fixture before the tournament hosts and favourites name their final World Cup squad.

  • PayPal isn’t coming to Pakistan, Information Technology Secretary Maroof Afzal told a Senate Standing Committee on IT.

  • PPP, PML-N, PkMAP, ANP, JUI-F and JI have decided to hold an All Parties Conference after Eid to form a joint strategy against the government.

What happened in courts?

  • The Sindh High Court commuted Shahrukh Jatoi and Siraj Talpur’s death sentences in the Shahzeb Khan murder case to life imprisonments. The court upheld the sentences of  Murtaza Lashari and Sajjad Talpur. The four men are accused of murdering Shahzeb Khan on December 24, 2012 over a petty argument.
  • The Lahore High Court granted bail to TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Pir Afzal Qadri till July 15 in a case pertaining to staging countrywide protests and making derogatory remarks against the judiciary.
  • Anchor Dr Shahid Masood was indicted in the PTV corruption caseThe former PTV chairperson is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million.
  • PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, were granted bail in NAB references against them. Zardari and Faryal’s bail in the money laundering and joint venture references has been extended till May 29 and June 11, respectively. Zardari’s interim bails in three other cases were extended to May 30, June 18 and June 20.
  • PTI leader Aleem Khan was granted bail in an assets case against a surety of Rs1 million.

Entertainment stories

  • Actor Hania Aamir opened up on her struggle with acne and the unrealistic standards of beauty we often impose on ourselves. Yasir Hussain responded with an inappropriate joke which didn’t go down well with either Hania or Twitter. Many other celebrities came out on social media to show their support for Hania and talked about their own insecurities. Iqra Aziz, who is rumoured to be dating Yasir, unfollowed Hania Aamir and many other celebrities on social media.
  • Batman fans were shocked when it was reported that Twilight’s Robert Pattinson will be cast as the new caped crusader in a new movie. Many people even started online petitions.
  • Game of Thrones fans started a petition on Change.org asking for the final season to be shot again. Fans think they deserve a final season “that makes sense”.
  • Pakistan bid farewell to contemporary artist Jamil Naqsh and TV director Syed Atif Hussain.

Global

  • The US state of Alabama has passed a bill banning abortion in the state. This is the strictest ban on abortion in the country. The bill bans abortions at every stage of pregnancy and criminalizes the procedure for doctors, who could be charged with felonies and face up to 99 years in prison.
  • Voting ended on May 19 in India’s most acrimonious election in decades that will decide whether Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a second term in power.

 

