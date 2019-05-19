Missed this week’s top stories? Read our quick roundup

10 hours ago
10 hours ago
SAMAA Digital has put together a roundup of the most important stories from the last week.
Pakistan’s top stories
England beat Pakistan in dead rubber fifth ODI on May 19. Victory saw England complete a 4-0 series win — the first match was washed out — in their last fixture before the tournament hosts and favourites name their final World Cup squad.
PayPal isn’t coming to Pakistan, Information Technology Secretary Maroof Afzal told a Senate Standing Committee on IT.
What happened in courts?
Entertainment stories
Global
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.