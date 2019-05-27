HOME > News

Mirpurkhas Hindu doctor booked on blasphemy charge

10 mins ago

A Hindu man was booked on Monday on blasphemy charges in Sindh’s Phuladyon town in Mirpurkhas district.

The pesh imam of a mosque, Maulvi Ishaq Nohri, filed a complaint in response to which the case was registered. The cleric alleged that the veterinary doctor tore pages of the Holy Quran and wrapped medicine in them.

The doctor was booked under Sections 294 (a), and 295-B of the Pakistan Penal Code which apply to “obscene acts”, and “defiling the Holy Quran”. The punishments range from three months in jail and a fine up to life in prison.

According to Zahid Hussain Leghari, the station house officer of Phuladyon police station, the doctor has been arrested.

Unrest broke out in the area.

 
