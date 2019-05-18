Merged districts parents to be paid for getting children vaccinated

The Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) will now pay parents for getting their children vaccinated in the merged districts, formerly known as FATA.

The decision was taken to ensure every child is vaccinated. A fund for this purpose has been allocated and released for all children of the merged districts who are under two years of age.

Parents will get Rs200 per vaccination and per child for six visits, according to the EPI schedule. This step has been taken to motivate parents, protect children from preventable diseases and reduce the child mortality.

Merged Areas EPI Programme Manager Dr Sahibzda Muhammad Khalid said that the coverage of routine vaccination is much lower than the desired level due to recent temporary displacements and repatriation.

Houses in merged areas are mostly scattered and away from health facilities, so this incentive will at least lessen the financial burden of transportation of children to a health facility for vaccination, Dr Khalid explained.

“It will reflect a positive effect on the vaccination coverage on one hand and reduction in mortality and morbidity on the other hand,” the programme manager said.

