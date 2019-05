Sindh IG has taken notice

Follow SAMAA English on

Faceboo

k

,

Twitter,

and

Instagram

.

The employees sprinkled petrol at the customers to push them away. The station's guard started aerial firing after which the customers moved away.The police have detained an employee of the petrol station and a security guard.A station employee said that they started throwing petrol on people to make them go away. The customers were trying to steal money from us, he remarked.The guard said that he started aerial firing because some people were coming towards him to take his weapon.The Sindh IG has ordered the SSP to submit an inquiry report on the matter.The police have yet to file a case.