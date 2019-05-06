Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome their first child

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry’s first baby has arrived and it is a boy.

The couple announced the birth on their Instagram account.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the caption read, adding that the Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.

More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.

Markle went into labour earlier today, Buckingham Palace confirmed to CNN. Prince Harry was by his wife’s side, the palace said.

The royal baby will be seventh in line to the throne. Details of the new royal baby’s due date had been kept a closely guarded secret.

He was expected to arrive in late April or early May after Meghan went on maternity leave on March 18.

Her last function was on Commonwealth Day, but courtiers say she has been working ‘behind the scenes’ and keeping private appointments.

