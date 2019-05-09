Meet Dr Tasneem Husain – Pakistan’s first woman string theorist

Pakistan needs to create a culture that values research to produce a considerable number of quality scientists, says theoretical physicist Dr Tasneem Zehra Husain.

She is the first Pakistani woman to specialise in string theory, a theoretical framework attempting to describe the fundamental building blocks of the universe.

She was educated at Kinnaird College, Quaid-i-Azam University, the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics, and got her doctorate from Stockholm University. She has been a postdoctoral researcher at Harvard University and helped establish the School of Science and Engineering at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

Passionate about writing and outreach, Dr Husain published her debut novel Only The Longest Threads in 2014. The book presents first-hand, fictionalised accounts of people witnessing the major moments of discovery in the history of physics. Dr Husain teaches writing, conducts workshops for science teachers and writes popular science for various online and print magazines.

In an interview with Spectra magazine, Dr Husain spoke about where Pakistan is going wrong when it comes to producing quality scientists.

“Academics have to be given the time, and space, and leisure, to pursue ideas based on their intellectual appeal, and not always in the service of a tangible goal. New knowledge is not often arrived at by charting the most efficient course from Point A to Point B – it usually lies along the byways,” she told the interviewer.

In her opinion, academics need to have protected time, away from teaching, away from administrative duties; time to be spent in the company of peers, discussing ideas, exploring these intellectual side roads.

As long as that is perceived to be a luxury, research can never prosper, she said.

Speaking about the major challenges in building world-class science institutions in Pakistan, Dr Husain said the biggest challenge would be “to institute a cultural shift”.

“To redefine what we consider valuable; to shift our gaze from the short-term, high visibility measures politicians like to implement before the next election and invest in more substantial changes that lay the ground for true growth. It’s the difference between taking the time to dig a proper foundation on which to build a stable structure, and erecting a fancy building on quicksand,” she said.

She said governments introduce “grandiose new schemes” and then the next one comes in and undoes it. “As long as we continue to focus on instant gratification, it is impossible to build for the future,” she said.

“India has many challenges similar to our own, and yet they have been able to create institutes where research in theoretical physics is conducted at international standards,” she said.

