Meesha’s lawyer to cross-examine Ali Zafar’s witnesses on May 29

Seven people submitted on Tuesday their affidavits in Lahore court against singer Meesha Shafi in a defamation case.

All witnesses have rejected Shafi’s claims of sexual harassment. They said that no harassment incident was reported when they were rehearsing in a studio.

Shafi has falsely accused Zafar and there is no truth to her claims, they said in their statements.

Additional Sessions Judge Amjad Ali was hearing the case. The court summoned Shafi’s lawyer at the next hearing to cross-examine the witnesses. The hearing will be held on May 29, Wednesday.

Zafar filed a defamation suit against Shafi after she accused him of sexual harassment. He denied the allegations and wants her to pay restitution for the damage to his reputation and leveling false allegations against him.

In April 2018, Shafi took to Twitter to accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on ‘more than one occasion.’ “This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind,” she said.

Recently, Shafi’s legal team sent Zafar a defamation notice demanding a public apology and Rs2 billion in damages.

