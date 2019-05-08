HOME > News

Meesha Shafi’s request to change judge hearing defamation case approved

2 hours ago

Meesha Shafi’s appeal to have the judge hearing the defamation case against her changed has been approved.

The Lahore district and sessions judge has ordered her case to be transferred to another court. It was originally being heard by Additional Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmed.

Shafi had accused him of partiality and filed on May 4 for the case to be transferred to another judge. He had been hearing the case filed against Shafi by Ali Zafar for six months.

Zafar filed a defamation suit against Shafi after she accused him of sexual harassment. He denied the allegations and wants her to pay restitution for the damage to his reputation and leveling false allegations against him.

In April 2018, Shafi took to Twitter to accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on ‘more than one occasion.’ “This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind,” she said.

Recently, Shafi’s legal team sent Zafar a defamation notice demanding a public apology and Rs2 billion in damages.

