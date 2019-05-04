Meesha Shafi wants judge hearing defamation case against her changed

Meesha Shafi wants the judge hearing the defamation case filed against her by Ali Zafar to be changed.

The singer filed a petition on Saturday seeking to have a different judge assigned to the case. She has accused Additional Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmed of partiality.

He has been hearing the case filed against Shafi by Zafar for six months.

Zafar filed a defamation suit against Shafi after she accused him of sexual harassment. He denied the allegations and wants her to pay restitution for the damage to his reputation and leveling false allegations against him.

Related: Meesha Shafi is suing Ali Zafar for Rs2b for defamation

In April 2018, Shafi took to Twitter to accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on ‘more than one occasion.’ “This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind,” she said.

Recently, Shafi’s legal team sent Zafar a defamation notice demanding a public apology and Rs2 billion in damages.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.