Maryam Nawaz to actively participate in politics: Pervaiz Rasheed

18 mins ago

Says PM Khan has exposed himself





Maryam Nawaz will actively participate in politics and she is ready to pay the cost of it, says senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed.

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was recently made the vice president of PML-N.

“Democratic political parties would not allow Imran Khan to do any harm to the country, parliament and the Constitution," Rasheed told SAMAA TV in an interview on Saturday. “Khan sahab has been exposed in the first eight or nine months [of his government].”

Rasheed hinted that his party is going to launch a movement against growing inflation, saying that the party will raise its voice for the release of Nawaz Sharif.

