Maryam criticises PM Imran for ‘abandoning army after Shawal incident’

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for not speaking after the Shawal incident and “leaving the army alone to answer” in a fiery speech on Tuesday.

Addressing the PML-N supporters at a ceremony to celebrate the 21st anniversary of Pakistan conducting the nuclear test, Maryam said, “The incident that took place in FATA in which few people lost their lives, tell me can you see the government anywhere in this country? Did you see a single statement [from the government]?”

“Now, as Fata is part of KP, did you find the KP government anywhere?” she asked her supporters.

The PML-N leader said it’s a very strange thing. It was not a military decision. It was a political decision. “And if you say it was an attack on the state, then who is the head of the state? If you are the head of the state, then where were you?” Maryam asked.

Maryam criticised PM Khan for leaving the security forces on their own to reply. “Why did you make them controversial? Why did you stay back and force them to take the stand. The nation wants answers,” Maryam said.

She said that the allegation [for the attack] was on MNAs. “Shouldn’t the leader of the House come and answer? Where is the leader of the House hiding?” she asked.

Comparing Imran Khan to her father Nawaz Sharif, Maryam said, “Remember, when Nawaz Sharif started the Zarb-e-Azb operation? He united the whole nation behind our armed forces.”

When Raddul Fasad was fought, then Nawaz Sharif, as the prime minister, was standing behind his security forces. That’s why it was successful, Maryam claimed.

What kind of a democratic government is this where you have put one institution out there to answer and you are missing, said Maryam.

“Imran Khan says Modi doesn’t take his calls. Why doesn’t the world listen to you? Because you came from the backdoor,” she said.

