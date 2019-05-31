‘Many Pakistanis still stuck in Malaysia due to limited seats’

Over 320 Pakistanis stuck in Malaysia were brought back on Wednesday but some didn’t make it to their homeland as there was no space for them on the plane.

A special flight was arranged on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring Pakistanis imprisoned in Malaysia.

Noor-ul-Huda Bukhari was one of the many who made it back. “Some people couldn’t come back as the plane did not have room for them,” he told SAMAA TV on its show Naya Din on Friday.

He thanked PM Khan for the kind gesture and said other inmates from India, Bangladesh and Indonesia had praised the premier for his generosity.

Bukhari shared that the prisoners were not treated like human beings. He said some people also fell sick in the jail.

He believed that the Malaysian government arrested some people for no reason and deported them, adding that people with “valid visas” were also deported. “People would just be eating at a restaurant and the police would come and put them in jail,” he said.

“I wouldn’t think of going to Malaysia ever again,” he added.

Bukhari spent six months in a Malaysian jail. During that time, he faced difficulties staying in touch with his family, but with the help of the Pakistani embassy he was able to contact his loved ones.

